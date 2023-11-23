License fee for public exhibition of foreign films to be slashed

The Ministry of Mass Media has decided to bring down the existing charges applicable to obtain a license for the public exhibition of foreign films.

Amended fees are reported to come into effect from December 01, 2023.

In a special gazette notification published in August this year, the Mass Media Ministry had revised the license fee for public exhibition of foreign films, inclusive of the trailer, to Rs. 40,000.

The ministry said the license fee would be slashed to Rs. 30,000, as per the new revision.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to institute a Public Entertainment Classification Board in lieu of the existing Public Performance Board.