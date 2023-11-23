2024 Budget: Day 2 of Third Reading debate gets underway

2024 Budget: Day 2 of Third Reading debate gets underway

November 23, 2023   10:07 am

Day 2 of the debate on Third Reading or the Committee Stage of 2024 Appropriation Bill (Budget) commenced in parliament this morning (Nov.23).

Time has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thereafter, the Committee Stage debate on the 2024 Budget will be held until 6 p.m.

Subsequently, at 6 p.m., the Regulations under the Immigrants and Emigrants Act will be taken up for approval. Thereafter, the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be debated until 6:30 p.m.

During yesterday’s sitting, the House took a vote on the allocation of expenditure heads for former presidents after the leader of National People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake called for a division.

Accordingly, a total of 62 MPs voted in favour of the proposal while only 03 voted against it. NPP MPs Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Vijitha Herath and Harini Amarasuriya were the only MPs to vote against when the division was called.

Subsequently, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House that Heading No. 01 was passed with amendments during the Committee Stage.

Meanwhile, State Minister Sanath Nishantha’s parliamentary services were suspended for two weeks with effect from yesterday over his unruly behaviour inside the House on Tuesday.

