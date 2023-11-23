Over 100 train derailments reported thus far in 2023

Over 100 train derailments reported thus far in 2023

November 23, 2023   11:33 am

More than 100 train derailments were reported just within the first eight months this year, Sri Lanka Railway says.

As per the railway department’s official figures, there had been reports of 109 derailments in total between January and October.

Speaking to Ada Derana on the matter, General Manager of Railway N.J. Indipolage attributed the incidents of derailments to shortcomings in the repair activities and the defects in train carriages.

Meanwhile, a total of 61 incidents of collisions involving trains and vehicles have been reported on level crossings thus far in 2023, killing 12 people and injuring 62 others.

In addition, 353 incidents of people being hit by trains were reported over the past few months, due to suicide attempts and carelessly walking on railway tracks. In these accidents, 154 people have lost their lives while at least 203 were injured.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town (English)

Bandula says expressway workers on strike removed ticketing machines (English)

Bandula says expressway workers on strike removed ticketing machines (English)

Case against SLC Interim Committee: further consideration postponed (English)

Case against SLC Interim Committee: further consideration postponed (English)

Minister Bandula claims expressway workers on strike removed ticketing machines

Minister Bandula claims expressway workers on strike removed ticketing machines

Case against SLC Interim Committee: further consideration postponed

Case against SLC Interim Committee: further consideration postponed

Preserving crickets integrity requires collective responsibility free from political interference  President

Preserving crickets integrity requires collective responsibility free from political interference  President

ICC wants Interim Committee for SLC revoked to lift the suspension - Shammi Silva

ICC wants Interim Committee for SLC revoked to lift the suspension - Shammi Silva