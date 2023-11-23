A Parliamentary Select Committee is due to be appointed to inquire into the delays by the Constitutional Council in approving names to high posts, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has revealed.

Addressing the Parliament this morning (23 Nov.), the Head of State said that the relevant appointment will be made next week.

President Wickremesinghe said this in response to concerns raised by MP Rauff Hakeem pertaining to the several discrepancies in the appointment of high posts within Sri Lanka Police, and the dire consequences caused by this.

“What has happened now is that there is no Inspector General of Police, and there are no Judges either. I don’t know how justice is expected to prevail, because now, the police cannot work, and neither can the court…If certain members of the Constitutional Council itself are working in a destructive manner, we cannot implement this method…So we will be appointing a Parliamentary Select Committee next week to inquire into this Council, because otherwise, we can’t make appointments to the Police, or the Judiciary”, the President said.