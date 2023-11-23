16-hour water cut in parts of Colombo tomorrow

November 23, 2023   04:50 pm

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended for 16 hours starting tomorrow evening (Nov.24), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by the water cut which will be in place from 5:00 p.m. tomorrow to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday (Nov.25).

The water cut is attributed to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.

