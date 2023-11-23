Police officer missing after jumping into canal in pursuit of suspect

Police officer missing after jumping into canal in pursuit of suspect

November 23, 2023   06:06 pm

A police officer has been reported missing after he, along with several other officers, had jumped into a canal while in pursuit of a suspect who was attempting to flee in the Ja-ela area.

The incident was reported this afternoon (23 Nov.), when a suspect being chased down by a group of police officers, had jumped into the canal in a bid to evade arrest.

Four police officers had subsequently followed suit and jumped into the canal, after which one of them was reported missing.

The police officer in question had suddenly gone under water and had not come back up, according to an eyewitness.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)