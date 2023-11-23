Police officer missing after jumping into canal in pursuit of suspect

A police officer has been reported missing after he, along with several other officers, had jumped into a canal while in pursuit of a suspect who was attempting to flee in the Ja-ela area.

The incident was reported this afternoon (23 Nov.), when a suspect being chased down by a group of police officers, had jumped into the canal in a bid to evade arrest.

Four police officers had subsequently followed suit and jumped into the canal, after which one of them was reported missing.

The police officer in question had suddenly gone under water and had not come back up, according to an eyewitness.