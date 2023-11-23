Defence Ministrys expenditure head passed in Parliament

Defence Ministrys expenditure head passed in Parliament

November 23, 2023   06:27 pm

A vote was taken in Parliament this evening (22) on the expenditure head for the Ministry of Defence 2024 Budget, after opposition MPs had called for a division.

Accordingly, a total of 76 parliamentarians voted in favour while 08 MPs had voted against it, resulting it being passed by a majority of 68 votes. 

Accordingly, the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House that all the expenditure headings considered during the committee stage debate were passed today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)