A vote was taken in Parliament this evening (22) on the expenditure head for the Ministry of Defence 2024 Budget, after opposition MPs had called for a division.

Accordingly, a total of 76 parliamentarians voted in favour while 08 MPs had voted against it, resulting it being passed by a majority of 68 votes.

Accordingly, the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House that all the expenditure headings considered during the committee stage debate were passed today.