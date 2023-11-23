Ways and Means Committee discuss appeals process of Aswesuma programme

The 18th meeting of the Committee on Ways and Means was held in Parliament on Wednesday (22 Nov.) under the Chairmanship of Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The discussion held was in connection with the implementation of the appeal process of the “Aswasuma” benefit program and obtaining the Grama Niladhari officials for the implementation of its second phase.

Representative officials of the Welfare Benefit Board, Director Generals of Institutions and Grama Niladhari officials Trade Unions, Sri Lanka United Grama Niladhari officials Association, All Ceylon Independent Grama Niladhari officials Association, Graduate Grama Niladhari officials Association, Government Grama Niladhari officials Association, Sri Lanka Administrative Grama Niladhari officials Association, All Ceylon Administrative Grama Niladhari officials Association, Sri Lanka United Grama Niladhari officials Association were called before this Committee meeting held.

It was stated that the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government should find a solution for the concerns related to the service constitution of the Grama Niladhari officials in order to get the services of the Grama Niladhari officials in relation to the appeal process of the “Aswasuma” benefit program and the implementation of its second phase, and it was also stated that the Chairman has informed that the Committee on Ways and Means is ready to provide the necessary coordination as a facilitator for a discussion held by the Grama Niladhari officials.

The Chair inquired about the issues raised by the Grama Niladhari officials in connection with the benefit program. The Grama Niladhari officials stated that there is a need for a written authorization specifying the specific role expected from the Grama Niladhari officials in connection with the benefit program. Moreover, the need to appoint administrative Grama Niladhari officials as a supervisory officer in non-obligatory duties was also pointed out. It was also emphasized that it is essential to specify in writing the legal protection, the time frame for work responsibilities and the stipend paid to the officials and that the stipend should be sufficient for the existing cost of living and the relevant role.

The Committee Chair, Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, pointed out that it is important to have a coordinated program for Aswasuma as previously the government initiated a program to provide technology to the people by establishing ‘Vidatha’ centers with the Samurdhi program and the Central Bank started a loan scheme like Saubhagya.

The Chair also recommended that a discussion be called for the 332 Administrative Grama Niladhari officials across Sri Lanka and three each from one Grama Niladhari officials Trade Union to determine accountability, technical changes, allowances, etc. in relation to obtaining an agreement for the appeal process and implementation of the second phase of the Aswasuma benefit program.

Furthermore, the Chair recommended that the responsibilities of the Grama Niladhari official and administrative Grama Niladhari official should be given in writing and to consider to review and repeal the sections 21 and 22 of the relevant Act which may punish them legally when delegating authority to the Grama Niladhari official. The Committee Chair also pointed out the need to get opinions from the grassroots level when setting criteria for such programs.

Apart from this, the human-elephant conflict in Irudeniya area was also discussed at the Committee meeting held.

State Minister Hon. Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Members of Parliament Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Hon. Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, Hon. Wasantha Yapabandara were present at the Committee meeting held.