Showers or thundershowers likely in several areas today

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur in parts of Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur at some places in Northern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction over the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight. Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.