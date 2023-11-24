Suspect arrested for assaulting and threatening a prison guard

The police have arrested a suspect who was complicit in assaulting and threatening a prison guard.

The suspect is reportedly a 34-year-old residing in Ampitiya, Kandy. He was taken into custody in Pelawatta on Thursday afternoon (Nov.23).

On May 12, 2023, a group of assailants had barged into the house of a prison guard in Minuwangoda and threatened and assaulted him at gunpoint.

Investigations into the incident were carried out by the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division.