Suspect arrested for assaulting and threatening a prison guard

Suspect arrested for assaulting and threatening a prison guard

November 24, 2023   08:59 am

The police have arrested a suspect who was complicit in assaulting and threatening a prison guard.

The suspect is reportedly a 34-year-old residing in Ampitiya, Kandy. He was taken into custody in Pelawatta on Thursday afternoon (Nov.23).

On May 12, 2023, a group of assailants had barged into the house of a prison guard in Minuwangoda and threatened and assaulted him at gunpoint.

Investigations into the incident were carried out by the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm