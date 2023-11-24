Train services on up-country resume after clearing tracks

Train journeys on the up-country line, which were cut short at Nanu Oya railway station, will now continue up to Badulla, Sri Lanka Railways says.

The railway department said the tracks have been cleared after being blocked by recent earth slips prompted by adverse weather conditions.

Over the past few weeks, train operations on the up-country line were disrupted on multiple occasions after mounds of earth collapsed on to the railway tracks.

Taking this into account, the railway department on Wednesday (Nov.22) announced that all train journeys to Badulla would be terminated at Nanu Oya railway station until further notice.