Train services on up-country resume after clearing tracks

Train services on up-country resume after clearing tracks

November 24, 2023   09:43 am

Train journeys on the up-country line, which were cut short at Nanu Oya railway station, will now continue up to Badulla, Sri Lanka Railways says.

The railway department said the tracks have been cleared after being blocked by recent earth slips prompted by adverse weather conditions.

Over the past few weeks, train operations on the up-country line were disrupted on multiple occasions after mounds of earth collapsed on to the railway tracks.

Taking this into account, the railway department on Wednesday (Nov.22) announced that all train journeys to Badulla would be terminated at Nanu Oya railway station until further notice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm