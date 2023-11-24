Special gazettes issued on appointment of 2 ministerial secretaries

Special gazettes issued on appointment of 2 ministerial secretaries

November 24, 2023   11:14 am

Two Extraordinary Gazettes have been published, announcing the appointment of two ministerial secretaries.

As such, Mr. Mapa Pathirana has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Power & Energy and Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health.

The communiqués were issued by Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake, on Thursday (Nov.23).

As per the gazette notifications, Mr. Mapa Pathirana will serve in his new position as the Power & Energy Ministry’s Secretary for a period of just over one month, from November 21 to December 31.

Meanwhile, Dr. Palitha Mahipala will be in his new position as the Health Ministry’s Secretary for a period of one year, with effect from November 20.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike