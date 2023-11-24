Special gazettes issued on appointment of 2 ministerial secretaries

Two Extraordinary Gazettes have been published, announcing the appointment of two ministerial secretaries.

As such, Mr. Mapa Pathirana has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Power & Energy and Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health.

The communiqués were issued by Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake, on Thursday (Nov.23).

As per the gazette notifications, Mr. Mapa Pathirana will serve in his new position as the Power & Energy Ministry’s Secretary for a period of just over one month, from November 21 to December 31.

Meanwhile, Dr. Palitha Mahipala will be in his new position as the Health Ministry’s Secretary for a period of one year, with effect from November 20.