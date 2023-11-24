Second tranche of IMF loan expected in December  CBSL Governor

November 24, 2023   01:23 pm

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has revealed that the second tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) offered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to be received in December.

Dr. Weerasinghe made this announcement while speaking at a press conference held this afternoon (24 Nov.), during which the Central Bank Governor noted that Sri Lanka is making good progress in the EFF programme.

The media briefing was convened on the Central Bank’s 8th Monetary Policy Review for the year 2023.

