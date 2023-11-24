CA issues interim injunction on high court case against Patali

November 24, 2023   01:42 pm

The Appeals Court today (Nov.24) ordered that the hearing of the case against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, filed over an alleged hit-and-run incident in 2016, be suspended.

This was conveyed by way of an interim injunction, which will be in effect until the hearing of a petition put forward by Ranawaka challenging the lawsuit.

The interim injunction was delivered by Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Chamath Morais, granting leave to proceed with the former minister’s petition.

This case was filed before the Colombo High Court by the Attorney General over the alleged hit-and-run incident that took place in the year 2016, in which the vehicle the former Minister was travelling in had collided with a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider, Sandeep Sampath Gunawardena and the purported fabrication of evidence related to the accident.

