Re-scrutinized results of 2022(23) A/L exam released

November 24, 2023   02:57 pm

Re-scrutinized results of the 2022 (2023) Advanced Level Examination were released today (Nov.24).

In a media release, the Commissioner General of Examinations, H.J.M.C. Amith Jayasundara said the re-scrutinized results can be viewed via the exam department’s official websites: www.doenets.lk / www.results.exams.gov.lk 

According to Jayasundara, the exams department had received 60,336 applications in total for the re-scrutiny of exam results. Applications were accepted from September 07 - 16.

2022(23) A/L exam results were released online on September 04. A total of 232,797 school applicants and 31,136 private applicants had sat for the exam. Out of them, 149,487 school applicants and 17,451 private applicants had qualified for university admission.

