Water cut to be imposed in parts of Colombo this evening

November 24, 2023   03:28 pm

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended for 16 hours starting this evening (Nov.24), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by the water cut which will be in place from 5:00 p.m. today to 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (Nov.25).

The water cut is attributed to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.

