Water cut to be imposed in parts of Colombo this evening

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be suspended for 16 hours starting this evening (Nov.24), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by the water cut which will be in place from 5:00 p.m. today to 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (Nov.25).

The water cut is attributed to the essential maintenance work planned under the Ambatale Water Supply System Improvements and Energy Saving Project.