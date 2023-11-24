Police officer arrested for soliciting sexual bribe

Police officer arrested for soliciting sexual bribe

November 24, 2023   03:59 pm

A sub-inspector attached to Kalmunai police station has been arrested on charges of soliciting a sexual bribe.

The officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption (CIABOC) had taken the suspect into custody on Wednesday (Nov.22) at a hotel in Kalmunai.

The officer in question is accused of soliciting sexual bribery from a female accused in a lawsuit, in exchange for submitting a report to the court in her favour. He had also promised to make necessary arrangements to relax a court order directing her to report once a week to the police station, to once a month.

The arrestee will be produced before the Samanthurai Magistrate’s Court.

