Body of cop, reported missing after jumping into canal during chase, found

November 24, 2023   04:57 pm

The body of the Police Constable, who was reported missing after jumping into a canal in pursuit of a suspect, was recovered today (Nov.24).

The incident was reported yesterday afternoon (Nov.23), when a suspect, being chased down by a group of police officers, had jumped into the canal in a bid to evade arrest.

Four police officers had subsequently followed suit and jumped into the canal, after which one of them was reported missing. However, the police officer in question had suddenly gone underwater and had not come back up, an eyewitness had said.

His body was found in the lagoon area of Pamunugama, Negombo.

