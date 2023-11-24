CID begins investigations into child trafficking racket

Investigations have been initiated into a child trafficking syndicate after a shocking complaint filed by the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In a media release, the police said the Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crimes Division of the CID is conducting a comprehensive probe into the matter.

As the details uncovered in preliminary investigations, Tamil children under 18 in the North and East are being targeted by the racketeers.

Reportedly, these children are taken to Malaysia using legal passports, and thereupon, they are transported to France, UK and other countries using forged travel documents.

According to the police, a total of 13 such children kids have thus far been sent off to Malaysia and a broker is involved this smuggling racket.