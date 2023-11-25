Showers or thundershowers possible in several areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in the Northern Province and in the Trincomalee District.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction over the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.