Showers or thundershowers possible in several areas today

Showers or thundershowers possible in several areas today

November 25, 2023   07:02 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in the Northern Province and in the Trincomalee District.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction over the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Speaker to write letter addressing President's concerns on Constitutional Council (English)

Speaker to write letter addressing President's concerns on Constitutional Council (English)

Speaker to write letter addressing President's concerns on Constitutional Council (English)

BOI's foreign direct investment inflows jump to USD 1.5bn in 2023 (English)

BOI's foreign direct investment inflows jump to USD 1.5bn in 2023 (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee deferred yet again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee deferred yet again (English)

Central Bank further relaxes its monetary policy stance (English)

Central Bank further relaxes its monetary policy stance (English)

Dr. Rukshan Bellana hits out at CID over probes into immunoglobulin scam

Dr. Rukshan Bellana hits out at CID over probes into immunoglobulin scam

Doctors seek international investigation into immunoglobulin scam

Doctors seek international investigation into immunoglobulin scam

Desperate plea of group of Sri Lankan domestic workers stranded in Kuwait

Desperate plea of group of Sri Lankan domestic workers stranded in Kuwait

Police, CBSL urged to act swiftly as many people fall victim to online loan sharks

Police, CBSL urged to act swiftly as many people fall victim to online loan sharks