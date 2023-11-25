Water supply in Colombo & suburbs interrupted after sudden breakdown

The water supply has been interrupted in several areas within the Western Province due to the sudden breakdown of power in the Ambatale treatment plant, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) noted.

Accordingly, the water supply has been interrupted in the Colombo, Dehiwela - Mt. Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, the Maharagama, Boralasgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council areas, the Kotikawatta Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas and Ratmalana and Katubedda.

The NWSDB assured, however, that the necessary repair work is currently in progress.