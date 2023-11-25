Man in possession of commercial explosives nabbed in Trincomalee

Man in possession of commercial explosives nabbed in Trincomalee

November 25, 2023   02:03 pm

A man who was in possession of 10 water gel sticks – a type of commercial explosives – and 15 non-electric detonators has been apprehended by the navy, in a joint operation conducted with the police.

The suspect was taken into custody near the Trincomalee bus stand on Thursday (Nov.23).

SLNS Walagamba and Vijayaba in the Eastern Naval Command had mounted the special coordinated operation with the assistance of Trincomalee Police.

It is suspected that the explosive items were meant to be used for illegal fishing activities.

The suspect was identified as a resident of Senthur in Poduwakattu, aged 31. Along with the impounded explosive items, he has been handed over to Trincomalee Police for onward legal action.

The navy says it has been conducting regular operations to crack down on fishing using explosives and other illegal fishing practices in the island waters as it poses a serious threat to marine life and can cause longstanding damage to marine ecosystems.

