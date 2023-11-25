Constable who drowned in canal during chase promoted posthumously

Constable who drowned in canal during chase promoted posthumously

November 25, 2023   03:10 pm

The Police Constable who drowned after having jumped into a canal in Ja Ela  in pursuit of a suspect has been promoted posthumously.

Accordingly, Police Constable Krishnamoorthi Prathapan was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

The 26-year-old Police Constable was reported missing on 23 November, when a suspect, being chased down by a group of police officers, had jumped into the canal in a bid to evade arrest.

Four police officers had subsequently followed suit and jumped into the canal, after which one of them was reported missing. However, the police officer in question had suddenly gone underwater and had not come back up, an eyewitness had said.

His body was recovered on 24 November in the lagoon area of Pamunugama, Negombo.

