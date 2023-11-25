14 Israeli hostages, 42 Palestinian prisoners to be released today under truce deal

14 Israeli hostages, 42 Palestinian prisoners to be released today under truce deal

November 25, 2023   03:23 pm

Israeli authorities said 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip and 42 Palestinian prisoners would be released on the second day of a truce deal today.

Prison authorities said 42 prisoners — both male and female — would be freed under the terms of the agreement, which mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one, and an Israeli official source said 14 hostages would be handed over.

On the first day of the four-day cease-fire, Hamas released 24 of the about 240 hostages taken during its October 7 attack on Israel.

On the same day, Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino.

During the four days, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed — something US President Joe Biden said he hoped would come to pass.

The start of the truce on Friday morning brought the first quiet for 2.3 million Palestinians reeling and desperate from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes, and levelled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel went silent as well.


Source: Khaleej Times/AFP

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CID begins investigations into child trafficking racket

CID begins investigations into child trafficking racket

CID begins investigations into child trafficking racket

Making every effort to fulfil 2024 Budget proposals on allowances  Siyambalapitiya

Making every effort to fulfil 2024 Budget proposals on allowances  Siyambalapitiya

Derana Dream Star Season 11 Grand Finale tonight!

Derana Dream Star Season 11 Grand Finale tonight!

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Speaker to write letter addressing President's concerns on Constitutional Council (English)

Speaker to write letter addressing President's concerns on Constitutional Council (English)

BOI's foreign direct investment inflows jump to USD 1.5bn in 2023 (English)

BOI's foreign direct investment inflows jump to USD 1.5bn in 2023 (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee deferred yet again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee deferred yet again (English)

Central Bank further relaxes its monetary policy stance (English)

Central Bank further relaxes its monetary policy stance (English)