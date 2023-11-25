Four cops arrested over custodial death of Jaffna Prison inmate remanded

The four police officers arrested in connection with the death of a person who was in remand custody at the Jaffna Prison have been remanded until 04 December.

The four police personnel were remanded on orders of the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

The Jaffna Magistrate’s Court, on Friday (24 Nov.), had given orders to arrest five policemen over the incident, after which four of them had been arrested later that day.

On 11 November, the Vaddukoddai Police had arrested two suspects over their complicity in several robberies in the area, and the duo was remanded after being produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court.

One of the two suspects had been rushed to the hospital after suddenly falling sick and was later pronounced dead. Suspicions were rife whether there was any foul play involved in the death of the inmate.