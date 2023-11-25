Two youths arrested over illegal attempt to leave Sri Lanka

Two youths, aged 25 and 27, were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on Saturday (25 Nov.), after illegally attempting to leave the country.

The suspects were reportedly arrested by officers attached to the Border Control Unit of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the BIA, after they had attempted to leave for Austria aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

The duo, identified as residents of Kilinochchi and Mulleriyawa, had reportedly presented fake visa documents obtained through a broker in Borella, police reported.