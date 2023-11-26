Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and Eastern provinces, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.