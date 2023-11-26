Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

November 26, 2023   07:56 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and Eastern provinces, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Anjalee Herath crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 11'

Anjalee Herath crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 11'

Anjalee Herath crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 11'

Man in possession of commercial explosives nabbed in Trincomalee (English)

Man in possession of commercial explosives nabbed in Trincomalee (English)

COPE inquiries on SLC to be conducted without Ranjith Bandara (English)

COPE inquiries on SLC to be conducted without Ranjith Bandara (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation (English)

CEB's potential Dec. profits to be passed on to consumers in April (English)

CEB's potential Dec. profits to be passed on to consumers in April (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation

Sports Ministers pays visit to chief prelates of Asgiriya and Malwatte chapters

Sports Ministers pays visit to chief prelates of Asgiriya and Malwatte chapters

C. D. Wickramaratne to retire as IGP after 4 service extensions

C. D. Wickramaratne to retire as IGP after 4 service extensions