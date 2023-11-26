Medicines, surgical and laboratory equipment worth nearly Rs. 350 mn withdrawn from use

Medicines, surgical and laboratory equipment worth nearly Rs. 350 mn withdrawn from use

November 26, 2023   12:30 pm

Medicines, together with surgical and laboratory equipment worth nearly Rs. 350 million was withdrawn from use within the year 2022, on the basis of being defective.

Accordingly, defective medicines, surgical equipment and laboratory equipment worth Rs. 349 million, which had been issued for use at government hospitals, were discarded last year, as per the Auditor General’s report.

The relevant annual report revealed that as there is no existing mechanism within the Medial Supply Division to check how effective certain drugs are prior to being issued to hospitals, such defects are identified only much later, when several patients have already been administered the concerned drug.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General’s Department also revealed that by the end of 2022, some 1,331 positions for doctors, 77 dental surgeons, 2,034 nursing officers, 136 medical laboratory technicians, 68 occupational therapists, 126 pharmacists and 270 auditors were left vacant.

The relevant report also indicated that nearly Rs. 36,192 million had been spent for the payment of overtime and holiday wages, amounting for 72% of the total expenditure for wages.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Anjalee Herath crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 11'

Anjalee Herath crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 11'

Anjalee Herath crowned winner of 'Derana Dream Star - Season 11'

Man in possession of commercial explosives nabbed in Trincomalee (English)

Man in possession of commercial explosives nabbed in Trincomalee (English)

COPE inquiries on SLC to be conducted without Ranjith Bandara (English)

COPE inquiries on SLC to be conducted without Ranjith Bandara (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation (English)

CEB's potential Dec. profits to be passed on to consumers in April (English)

CEB's potential Dec. profits to be passed on to consumers in April (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation

Roshan Ranasinghe sheds light on former SLC secretary Mohan de Silva's resignation

Sports Ministers pays visit to chief prelates of Asgiriya and Malwatte chapters

Sports Ministers pays visit to chief prelates of Asgiriya and Malwatte chapters

C. D. Wickramaratne to retire as IGP after 4 service extensions

C. D. Wickramaratne to retire as IGP after 4 service extensions