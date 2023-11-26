6 workers killed as truck plunges 20 feet in Odisha, India

November 26, 2023   03:25 pm

Six labourers were killed and 7 sustained critical injuries when their tipper truck overturned and fell around 20 feet below in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district in Odisha. 

All the labourers are from Kosagumuda village in Nabarangpur district, a police source said. Personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed at Hantalguda security camp for anti-Maoist operations and local police rescued the injured labourers and shifted them to Chitrakonda hospital.
While 5 labourers died on the spot, 1 succumbed to his injuries at Chitrakonda hospital.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed sorrow over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers and directed the authorities to ensure free medical treatment for the injured people.

Source - Times of India

- Agencies 

