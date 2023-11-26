Probe launched after inmate at Boossa Prison tampers with CCTV system

The Department of Prisons has reported an incident of an inmate at the Boossa High Security Prison allegedly having tampered with several CCTV cameras within the prison.

Accordingly, the inmate, identified as a ‘special category’ inmate, had tampered with several CCTV cameras last morning (25 Nov.).

Investigations into the incident are currently underway, on the directives of an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, while the Rathgama Police will also be notified to take legal action against the suspected inmate, for damaging public property.

The Department of Prisons also noted that the suspected inmate had been transferred across prisons several times before due to such unruly behavior, adding that he also has an ongoing court case on charges of damage to public property.

Meanwhile, disciplinary action is also due to be taken against the relevant officers who were on duty at the time of the incident, for failing to prevent it from occurring.