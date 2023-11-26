State and public service unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Multiple state sector and provincial public service trade unions are slated to launch an island-wide protest campaign tomorrow (26 Nov.), over several demands.

Accordingly, co-ordinator of the trade union collective Chandana Sooriyarachchi stated that the protest is slated to commence at 12.00 noon tomorrow, demanding a wage increase of Rs. 20,000 and increased allowances with effect from January 2024, and for the recovery of the entitlement to pensions for those who joined the state sector in 2016 and afterwards.

Sooriyarachchi further warned that in the event a favourable response is not received from the government in this regard, a series of trade unions actions will be launched.