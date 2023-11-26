Sports Minister to make special statement in Parliament tomorrow

Sports Minister to make special statement in Parliament tomorrow

November 26, 2023   10:30 pm

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe is due to make a special statement in Parliament on Monday (27 Nov.) on the ongoing controversies surrounding the country’s cricket crisis.

Speaking to the media this regard today (25 Nov.), the Minister assured that he intends on revealing the truth in this regard in Parliament tomorrow.

“I will make a special statement Parliament tomorrow”, he said, adding that he intends on revealing those behind the current cricket crisis, and their end goal in this regard.

“What they are going to do, what is the purpose of all this, what is their goal and who is the corrupt gang behind all this? I will make all of this clear tomorrow”, Ranasinghe said.

