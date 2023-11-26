Hamas releases 3rd group of hostages during truce with Israel

November 26, 2023   11:31 pm

The Red Cross received 17 hostages on Sunday, (26 Nov.) including 13 Israelis and 4 foreign nationals, Israel’s military confirmed. 

Thirty-nine Palestinians will be released later today, Qatar said, in the third such exchange of a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

US President Joe Biden confirmed in a news conference that 4-year-old American-Israeli Abigail Edan was freed on Sunday, marking the first successful release of an American hostage since the start of the truce.

He further said his administration’s goal is to extend the pause in fighting in Gaza to continue for the safe release of hostages and to get critical aid for civilians in the enclave.

Biden said that the deal struck between Israel and Hamas was “structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results.”

“That’s our goal: to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow,” Biden said.

Source - CNN

- Agencies 

