Showery conditions expected to enhance during next few days

November 27, 2023   07:41 am

Showery weather condition is expected to enhance over most places of the island for the next few days starting from today (27), according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other provinces of the island after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

