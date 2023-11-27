UNP leadership set to discuss upcoming elections

UNP leadership set to discuss upcoming elections

November 27, 2023   07:57 am

A discussion is scheduled to be held today (27) among a number of United National Party (UNP) stalwarts to discuss the upcoming general elections.

The discussion will be held at the party headquarters ‘Sirikotha’ under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremasinghe.

The program of the United National Party is to be implemented from January 2024 with a new board of officers.

In view of the current situation, this new board of officials is also a decisive factor and it is said that this board of officials will also be given a great responsibility for the elections to be held in the coming year.

Accordingly, the UNP stated that today’s discussion will be a crucial discussion in this regard.

Meanwhile, the President has said that both the presidential election and the general election will be held next year, but no specific statement has been made regarding the timing of the elections.

