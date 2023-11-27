Hamas seeks to extend truce with Israel with some conditions

Hamas announced in a statement on Sunday that it is seeking to extend its four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel.

On Sunday (26 Nov.), the Red Cross received 17 hostages including 13 Israelis and 4 foreign nationals, while 39 Palestinians were released later that day, in the third such exchange of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

Source - Reuters

- Agencies