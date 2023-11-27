Sports Minister claims his life is at risk, says President will be held responsible

Sports Minister claims his life is at risk, says President will be held responsible

November 27, 2023   11:58 am

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has claimed that his life at risk, and that in the event anything should happen to him, the President and his Chief of Presidential Staff will have to be held responsible.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (27 Nov.), Ranasinghe stated that his life currently stands at risk, and stated that if anything should happen to him, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka will have to be held responsible.

“This is a new rift in politics, and my life may be lost in it. I could be killed anywhere, it could be tomorrow, today or the day after I don’t know, but the President and Sagala Ratayake will have to be held responsible. Don’t exclude these from the Hansard”, the Minister told the Speaker of Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

President outlines plans to modernize agriculture industry

President outlines plans to modernize agriculture industry

Devotees visit temples for religious observances on Ill Full Moon Poya

Devotees visit temples for religious observances on Ill Full Moon Poya

Anjalee Herath emerges victorious in the 11th season of 'Derana Dream Star.'

Anjalee Herath emerges victorious in the 11th season of 'Derana Dream Star.'

Trade between UAE and Sri Lanka exceeded USD 3.9 bn over last two years - Ambassador (English)

Trade between UAE and Sri Lanka exceeded USD 3.9 bn over last two years - Ambassador (English)

Medicines, surgical and laboratory equipment worth nearly Rs. 350 mn withdrawn from use (English)

Medicines, surgical and laboratory equipment worth nearly Rs. 350 mn withdrawn from use (English)

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country (English)

We are building this country for our future generations  President (English)

We are building this country for our future generations  President (English)