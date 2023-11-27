Sports Minister claims his life is at risk, says President will be held responsible

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has claimed that his life at risk, and that in the event anything should happen to him, the President and his Chief of Presidential Staff will have to be held responsible.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (27 Nov.), Ranasinghe stated that his life currently stands at risk, and stated that if anything should happen to him, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka will have to be held responsible.

“This is a new rift in politics, and my life may be lost in it. I could be killed anywhere, it could be tomorrow, today or the day after I don’t know, but the President and Sagala Ratayake will have to be held responsible. Don’t exclude these from the Hansard”, the Minister told the Speaker of Parliament.