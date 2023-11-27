3 dead, 2 critically injured in Canada shooting

3 dead, 2 critically injured in Canada shooting

November 27, 2023   12:14 pm

Three people are dead and two others were injured during a shooting early Sunday morning in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, law enforcement officials said.

The Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. nearly a mile west of the city’s downtown.

Officers arriving at the scene found five victims “with injuries consistent with being shot,” according to the release.

“This incident occurred in a multi-suite residence; no further information regarding a possible motive is available,” Constable Jason Michalyshen, a Winnipeg police spokesperson, said in a statement.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Three of the victims were taken to a hospital, and one of those victims later died of his injuries.

Two victims, a man and a woman, remain hospitalized in critical condition, Michalyshen said.

The victims’ identities have not been released, and police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“The Winnipeg Police Service Forensic Services Unit will be on scene for an extended period due to the gravity of this incident,” officials said.

Winnipeg Police’s 2022 Annual Statistical Report, released in May, showed violent crime rates in Manitoba’s capital last year reached the highest levels since 2009, including a record number of homicides – 53, according to the report.

Source - CNN

- Agencies 

