Suspect wanted over several shootings, murders arrested in Pannala with weapons

A 35-year-old resident of Sadalankawa, Pannala was arrested by the Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday (26 Nov.), for the illegal possession of a cache of weapons.

Accordingly, a revolver, reportedly manufactured in Germany and two swords were found to be in the suspect’s position, police reported.

According to police, the suspect is also wanted for several other crimes including murder, and currently has several court cases against him, including for the murder of an individual, who was hacked to death in Siyambalape in 2012, the possession of a T-56 firearm and a shotgun in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and an attempted shooting in 2019.

The suspect was arrested by the STF Special Operations Unit during a raid carried out on Sunday, and was subsequently handed over to the Pannala Police for onward legal action.