Suspect wanted over several shootings, murders arrested in Pannala with weapons

Suspect wanted over several shootings, murders arrested in Pannala with weapons

November 27, 2023   01:36 pm

A 35-year-old resident of Sadalankawa, Pannala was arrested by the Special Operations Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday (26 Nov.), for the illegal possession of a cache of weapons.

Accordingly, a revolver, reportedly manufactured in Germany and two swords were found to be in the suspect’s position, police reported.

According to police, the suspect is also wanted for several other crimes including murder, and currently has several court cases against him, including for the murder of an individual, who was hacked to death in Siyambalape in 2012, the possession of a T-56 firearm and a shotgun in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and an attempted shooting in 2019.

The suspect was arrested by the STF Special Operations Unit during a raid carried out on Sunday, and was subsequently handed over to the Pannala Police for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

President outlines plans to modernize agriculture industry

President outlines plans to modernize agriculture industry

Devotees visit temples for religious observances on Ill Full Moon Poya

Devotees visit temples for religious observances on Ill Full Moon Poya

Anjalee Herath emerges victorious in the 11th season of 'Derana Dream Star.'

Anjalee Herath emerges victorious in the 11th season of 'Derana Dream Star.'

Trade between UAE and Sri Lanka exceeded USD 3.9 bn over last two years - Ambassador (English)

Trade between UAE and Sri Lanka exceeded USD 3.9 bn over last two years - Ambassador (English)

Medicines, surgical and laboratory equipment worth nearly Rs. 350 mn withdrawn from use (English)

Medicines, surgical and laboratory equipment worth nearly Rs. 350 mn withdrawn from use (English)

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country (English)

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country (English)

We are building this country for our future generations  President (English)

We are building this country for our future generations  President (English)