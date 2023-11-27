Thai Paralympian kills 5, including himself and his bride, at his wedding party

November 27, 2023   02:54 pm

A bridegroom went on a shooting rampage, killing four people including the bride and seriously wounding a man before shooting himself dead with a pistol at his own wedding party on Saturday (Nov 25) night, police said. 

The shooter was identified as Chaturong Suksuk, a disabled former ranger and Paralympic athlete. 

The tragic incident ocacurred at about 11.25pm at a house in Wang Nam Khieo district, where a wedding party was being held for 29-year-old Chaturong, the bridegroom, and Kanchana Pachunthuek, 44, the bride. 

Wang Nam Khieo police were called to the scene for an investigation.

On Saturday morning, a traditional wedding ceremony was held at the house between Chaturong and Kanchana, followed by a feast. 

Chaturong was a former paramilitary ranger with a disability in his leg caused by an incident that occurred while he was on duty.

The two had lived together as a couple for three years before deciding to formally wed. Chaturong was 15 years younger than the bride. 

A wedding party was held that night, attended by guests and relatives of both sides. During the party, the guests and relatives noticed Chaturong did not look as happy as might have been expected.

Late in the night, Chaturong abruptly went out of the party to his car. 

Shortly afterwards, he returned with a pistol and fired shots that killed the bride, her mother Kingthong Klajoho, 62, her younger sister Kornnipa Manato, 38, and a guest, Thong Nonkhunthod, 50. 

Another guest, Bamrung Chatherat, 28, was seriously injured. 

Chaturong then shot himself. He died instantly.

Mr Bamrung, the wounded man, was admitted to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

Pol Col Roongjroj Tang-amnuay, the Wang Nam Khieo police chief, said 11 spent cartridges of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

He said Chaturong was a former marine soldier attached to the Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri. He became disabled after one of his legs was run over by a train and cut off in an accident.

Chaturong was a member of the Thai team of disabled athletes taking part in the 11th Asean Para Games in Indonesia in 2022 and clinched a silver medal in swimming.

He was also on the list of disabled athletes to compete in the World Abilitysport Games 2023 to be held on Dec 1-9 this year in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police were investigating to find the motive for the killings. 

Source - Bangkok Post

- Agencies 

