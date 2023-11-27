Opposition Leader requests to invite ICC chairman to Parliament

November 27, 2023   04:40 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has requested that the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) be invited to the Parliament, during his upcoming visit to Sri Lanka.

Premadasa made this request from the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, Premadsa explained that such an opportunity would allow for all 225 MPs to discuss Sri Lanka’s cricket crisis with the ICC chief, and notify him of the resolutions passed in Parliament in this regard, while providing him with the whole backstory on the plight of cricket in Sri Lanka.

“We need to inform him of the resolutions adopted in Parliament. Else, the Sri Lanka Cricket authorities will give him the wrong idea”, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader warned.

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay is slated to visit Sri Lanka at his earliest in order to discuss the country’s current cricket crisis, sources reported.

