New Sports Minister hoping to clean up cricket in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Sports Minister Harin Fernando assured that necessary legal measures will be initiated to clean up the game of cricket in the country.

He stated this while speaking to the media after taking oath as the new Minister of Sports.

Fernando, who also holds the portfolio of Tourism Minister, stated that he would invite everyone to work together to help achieve this.

“This responsibility is a very important responsibility, because at this time sport is a place that we all love. At the same time, there are several practices that should be followed when changing these rules,” he said.

The minister said he does not expect to go against anyone and that he would like to “clean up” the sport of cricket once again with the help of everyone, including former World Cup-winning Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga.

He said the people are expecting them to bring the game of cricket back to Sri Lanka, through the lifting of the suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Also, the ICC ban is very important to reverse the ban within a few days as soon as possible.

“It is very important that the ICC ban be reversed as soon as possible, even within a few days.”

Fernando was sworn in as Sports Minister before President Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening (27), hours after the latter sacked Roshan Ranasinghe from the position of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Minister of Irrigation.