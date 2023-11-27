Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia prioritize economic ties in garment and tourism sectors

Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia prioritize economic ties in garment and tourism sectors

November 27, 2023   11:05 pm

The Minister of Economy and Planning for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal F. Alibrahim, met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe this afternoon (27) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the discussions, Minister Faisal F. Alibrahim emphasized Saudi Arabia’s keen interest in strengthening economic ties with Sri Lanka across various sectors, including garments and tourism. 

He elucidated that his government was focused on expanding economic relations within the region and regarded Sri Lanka with significant importance, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed the Minister’s comments, asserting that Sri Lanka is actively promoting enhanced cooperation in Asia, including West Asia. 

He further highlighted that the tourism and agriculture sectors were areas open to greater investment, as the country is committed to modernizing these domains, according to the PMD.

Accompanying the President were the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake and the Director of International Affairs to the President Dinouk Colombage.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public sector trade unions launch protests demanding higher wages (English)

Public sector trade unions launch protests demanding higher wages (English)

Public sector trade unions launch protests demanding higher wages (English)

President outlines plans to modernise agriculture industry in Sri Lanka (English)

President outlines plans to modernise agriculture industry in Sri Lanka (English)

New Sports Minister hoping to 'clean up' cricket in Sri Lanka (English)

New Sports Minister hoping to 'clean up' cricket in Sri Lanka (English)

Opposition Leader requests to invite ICC chairman to Parliament (English)

Opposition Leader requests to invite ICC chairman to Parliament (English)

Protest campaign held islandwide demanding higher wages for public servants

Protest campaign held islandwide demanding higher wages for public servants

Sacking of Sports Minister becomes a hot topic in Parliament

Sacking of Sports Minister becomes a hot topic in Parliament

Former Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe alleges attempts to 'frame' him

Former Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe alleges attempts to 'frame' him

President sacks Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe

President sacks Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe