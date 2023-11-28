Four Sri Lankans stranded in Gaza safely return to island

A four-member Sri Lankan family, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, have safely arrived in Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the repatriation of the family. Upon their arrival in Colombo on November 24, officials from the Foreign Ministry received the returning Sri Lankans, a statement said on Monday.

The officials from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo, working in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, visited the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza and received the stranded Sri Lankans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it facilitated the arrangements of logistics and air transportation for the returnees with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

A total number of 15 Sri Lankans have been rescued from the Gaza Strip through Rafah border and they were safely repatriated to Sri Lanka in coordination with Sri Lanka Missions in Cairo and Ramallah since the beginning of the recent crisis on October 7, 2023.

