Four Sri Lankans stranded in Gaza safely return to island

Four Sri Lankans stranded in Gaza safely return to island

November 28, 2023   12:08 am

A four-member Sri Lankan family, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, have safely arrived in Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the repatriation of the family. Upon their arrival in Colombo on November 24, officials from the Foreign Ministry received the returning Sri Lankans, a statement said on Monday.

The officials from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo, working in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, visited the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza and received the stranded Sri Lankans. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it facilitated the arrangements of logistics and air transportation for the returnees with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

A total number of 15 Sri Lankans have been rescued from the Gaza Strip through Rafah border and they were safely repatriated to Sri Lanka in coordination with Sri Lanka Missions in Cairo and Ramallah since the beginning of the recent crisis on October 7, 2023.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public sector trade unions launch protests demanding higher wages (English)

Public sector trade unions launch protests demanding higher wages (English)

Public sector trade unions launch protests demanding higher wages (English)

President outlines plans to modernise agriculture industry in Sri Lanka (English)

President outlines plans to modernise agriculture industry in Sri Lanka (English)

New Sports Minister hoping to 'clean up' cricket in Sri Lanka (English)

New Sports Minister hoping to 'clean up' cricket in Sri Lanka (English)

Opposition Leader requests to invite ICC chairman to Parliament (English)

Opposition Leader requests to invite ICC chairman to Parliament (English)

Protest campaign held islandwide demanding higher wages for public servants

Protest campaign held islandwide demanding higher wages for public servants

Sacking of Sports Minister becomes a hot topic in Parliament

Sacking of Sports Minister becomes a hot topic in Parliament

Former Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe alleges attempts to 'frame' him

Former Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe alleges attempts to 'frame' him

President sacks Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe

President sacks Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe