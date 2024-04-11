The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has assigned the responsibility of making a decision regarding the SLPP’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election and communicating it to the general public, to party leader and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

SLPP Parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena stated that this decision was taken during the party’s politburo meeting which was held this afternoon (09).

The SLPP’s politburo led by party leader, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and attended by founder of the party Basil Rajapaksa convened today in Colombo.