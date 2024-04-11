Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated in Sri Lanka on Wednesday

The Muslim community of Sri Lanka will celebrate ‘Eid-al-Fitr’ tomorrow (10 April), as the new crescent moon was sighted today (09 April).

Accordingly, the Colombo Grand Mosque announced that ‘Eid-al-Fitr’ (also known as Ramadan festival) for the year 2024 will be celebrated tomorrow.

Eid al-Fitr is a “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a religious holiday that is celebrated by Muslims from all over the world and involves a range of celebrations as friends, family and the entire Muslim community come together.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.