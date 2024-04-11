Increased rainfall expected over the island from tomorrow

Rainy condition is expected to temporarily enhance over the island from tomorrow (11), the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern Province and Hambantota District. Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15 April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10) are Tambuttegama, Medirigiriya, Ihala Puliyankulama, Rajanganaya, Eppawala, Vakarai at around noon.