President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message for Eid al-Fitr (also known as Ramadan), commended the devout Muslims for steadfastly adhering to their religious obligations, fasting piously and offering prayers for the well-being of both themselves and society at large.

As the Sri Lankan Islamic community observes Ramadan this year, it coincides with a period of burgeoning progress and encouragement within the nation, he added.

The Islamic adherents worldwide engage in fasting for a month, guided by the noble intention of fostering personal growth and benefiting others, the statement read further.

The President also noted that the Holy Quran underscores the importance of adhering to such virtuous practices from antiquity, illuminating the path towards righteousness and spiritual fulfilment.

“In honouring the sacred values epitomized during the Ramadan season of self-sacrifice, self-restraint and tolerance, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community of Sri Lanka and beyond. May this auspicious Ramadan usher in a period of profound peace, harmony and abundant goodness for all.”

Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrates Eid-al-Fitr today (10), as the new crescent moon was sighted yesterday.

Eid al-Fitr is a “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a religious holiday that is celebrated by Muslims from all over the world and involves a range of celebrations as friends, family and the entire Muslim community come together.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.