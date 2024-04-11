Biden says Netanyahus approach to war in Gaza is a mistake

Biden says Netanyahus approach to war in Gaza is a mistake

April 10, 2024   09:26 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war in Gaza is a “mistake,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview published on Tuesday, offering further criticism of Israel’s handling of the conflict.

“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden said in comments to Univision, a U.S. Spanish-language TV network.

Biden has also previously called Israel’s bombing in Gaza “indiscriminate,” and its military actions “over the top.”

The White House said last week that the president, in a call with Netanyahu, threatened to make conditional, U.S. support for Israel’s offensive on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians. That call followed an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen.

“What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country,” Biden said in Tuesday’s interview.

Israel’s military assault on Gaza, has been the subject of mounting international criticism. Domestically, Biden has also faced months of protests, from anti-war activists, Muslims and Arab Americans across the country, who have demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and restrictions on U.S. military assistance for Israel.

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 33,000, according to the local health ministry, displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies. The coastal enclave also suffers widespread hunger.

Israel has received more U.S. foreign aid than any other country since World War II, although annual assistance has been dwarfed for two years by funding and military equipment sent to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The United States has traditionally shielded Israel in the U.N. Security Council and vetoed three draft resolutions on the war in Gaza. It abstained last month when the Security Council demanded an immediate ceasefire.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

President Ranil's message for Eid al-Fitr (English)

President Ranil's message for Eid al-Fitr (English)

Modara 'Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims (English)

Modara 'Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims (English)

Hambantota International Port kicks off container operations (English)

Hambantota International Port kicks off container operations (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Modara ' Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims

Modara ' Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims

Additional buses, trains up and running as large crowds return to hometowns for Avurudu

Additional buses, trains up and running as large crowds return to hometowns for Avurudu

Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr; security tightened at mosques

Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr; security tightened at mosques