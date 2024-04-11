Caution urged to prevent traffic and firework accidents during festive season

The government has urged the members of the public to exercise caution and minimize road accidents and fireworks-related incidents during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

Reports indicate that a significant number of accidents take place during this festive period and approximately 36% are attributed to the use of fireworks.

In addition, 17% of eye injuries reported during this time are also due to the use of firecrackers and fireworks, according to the government.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Health have collaborated on a special program aimed at raising awareness and reducing incidents of road accidents and firework-related injuries during the festive season.

A press conference was convened by the Ministry of Transport and the National Council on Road Safety at the Presidential Media Center (PMC) on Tuesday (09). The purpose of this media briefing was to inform the public about measures being taken to mitigate road accidents during the festive period.

Dr. Sajith Ranathunga, a consultant surgeon at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL), highlighted the concerning increase in fatalities resulting from head-on collisions, three-wheeler accidents, and motorcycle accidents.

Noting that an alarming number of fatal accidents occur outside of expressways, with approximately 10 deaths occurring daily as a result, he urged the public to exercise caution and take proactive measures to mitigate road accidents.

Acting Director General of the National Transport Commission, Nayomi Jayewardene provided insights into ongoing efforts to address road safety concerns. She outlined an awareness program targeting bus owners and drivers aimed at reducing accidents involving buses during the festive season.

She also highlighted the operation of a dedicated hotline (1955) available round-the-clock to report drivers violating traffic regulations.

Meanwhile, Eng. Priyantha Sooriya Bandara, Director General of the Road Development Authority (RDA), revealed that preparations are underway to manage the influx of vehicles on expressways during the festive season.

According to him, with an estimated 200,000 vehicles expected to utilize the expressways, arrangements are being made to keep toll booths open at all gates. Additionally, cashiers stationed at these toll booths are advised to ensure that they have sufficient change available for the convenience of motorists, thereby mitigating traffic congestion. In an effort to enhance safety on the expressways, plans are also in place to establish resting areas for fatigued drivers ahead of the New Year Season.